Video | Darren Till, Robert Whittaker have tense staredown

Shortly after the UFC on ESPN 14 weigh-ins concluded, the card’s headliners Robert Whittaker and Darren Till came face-to-face for a tense, final staredown.

The pair had their first staredown on Thursday, and many fans questioned Till’s body language after the Brit neglected to make any prolonged eye-contact with his foe.

Till’s skeptics got a different look when he squared off with Whittaker after the weigh-ins, after the weigh-ins, as he didn’t break eye contact once, even when matchmaker Mick Maynard Sean Shelby attempted to separate him from his foe.

Whittaker, of course, didn’t back down.

See it below:

Before Till and Whittaker took the stage, the card’s co-headliners Mauricio “Shogun” Rua and Antonio Rogerio Nogueira also squared off. The bout will mark the third time the pair have fought, and the final fight of Nogeuira’s illustrious career. We were also treated to a post weigh-in staredown between former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum and three-time light heavyweight challenger Alexander Gustafsson, who will be making his debut at heavyweight. See both below:

Circling back to Darren Till and Robert Whittaker, Till will be looking to build on the momentum of a split decision win over former interim title challenger Kelvin Gastelum, which served as debut in the middleweight division after a long and impressive run at middleweight. Whittaker, on the other hand, will be looking to get back on track after championship, knockout loss to Israel Adesanya and a nine-month break due to some mental health concerns.

After watching the final pre-fight staredowns for this stacked card, who do you think will come out on top when Till and Whittaker collide?