Petr Yan says Cody Grabrandt is “dumb” and has “no chin”

New UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan took to social media to blast his divisional rival Cody Garbrandt, saying he is “dumb” and has “no chin.”

Yan defeated Jose Aldo to win the bantamweight title that was recently vacated by former champ Henry Cejudo. It was a dominant showing by Yan, who beat Aldo to a bloody pulp in the fifth round in a poor display of officiating by referee Leon Roberts. With Yan now as the champion, it sets him up for a number of big fights in one of the UFC’s most stacked division, with contenders like Aljamain Sterling, Marlon Moraes, and Garbrandt out there.

During the fights Saturday, Garbrandt wrote on Twitter that Yan was “too slow,” though he eventually proved he wasn’t when he got the finish. On Sunday, Yan fired back at his rival, saying that he’s “dumb” and has “no chin.” Check out his tweet below.

And you are too dumb, no chin 😂 https://t.co/c32tTfwNDC — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) July 12, 2020

And you are too dumb, no chin

The rivalry between Yan and Garbrandt dates back to UFC 245 when Yan knocked out Garbrandt’s mentor Urijah Faber with a devastating kick. The two had a run-in backstage where they nearly came to blows, and clearly both men aren’t forgetting what happened that night as it seems there is still plenty of bad blood between these two.

After picking up a victory over Urijah Faber, @PetrYanUFC had to be separated from Faber's teammate @Cody_Nolove backstage at #UFC245 (via sayatus/IG) pic.twitter.com/Z4VXSgeKQb — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 15, 2019

Right now, Yan is the champion of 135lbs and Garbrandt is ranked No. 4 in the world, though he will jump up one spot now that Yan will take over the vacant championship role. Ahead of Garbrandt is only the No. 1 contender Moraes and the No. 2 contender Sterling. While most fans thought that Sterling would be getting the next title shot against the winner of Saturday’s fight, it’s now looking like the UFC may have second thoughts.

Do you think we will see Petr Yan fight Cody Garbrandt?