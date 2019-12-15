VIDEO | Cody Garbrandt and Petr Yan forced to be separated backstage at UFC 245

UFC bantamweight stars Petr Yan and Cody Garbrandt had to be separated backstage at UFC 245 after getting into a heated argument.

In the first fight on the main pay-per-view card, Yan picked up the biggest win of his young career to date when he knocked out aging legend Urijah Faber with a head kick in the third round of their bantamweight affair. The win improves Yan’s MMA record to 14-1 with a perfect 6-0 mark in the UFC. He is currently riding a nine-fight win streak.

Garbrandt, a long-time friend and protegee of Faber at Team Alpha Male, was in attendance at UFC 245. The promotion revealed this week that Garbrandt will return from his long layoff to take on Raphael Assuncao at UFC Columbus next year. Apparently Garbrandt wasn’t too thrilled with Yan’s performance at UFC 245 and got into an argument with him.

Check out the vide of Yan and Garbrandt getting into an argument and having to be separated below (via ESPN MMA).

After picking up a victory over Urijah Faber, @PetrYanUFC had to be separated from Faber's teammate @Cody_Nolove backstage at #UFC245 (via sayatus/IG) pic.twitter.com/Z4VXSgeKQb — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 15, 2019

It’s difficult to make out everything that’s said during this run-in due to background noise at the venue, but what can be heard is Garbrandt telling Yan that he will fight him after he gets by Assuncao in March if Yan doesn’t get the next title shot against UFC bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo.

At this point, it would appear that Yan is in the lead to get the next crack at Cejudo and his belt, though Jose Aldo could also be in contention for the next bantamweight title shot despite being on the losing end of a split decision to Marlon Moraes on the main card of UFC 245.

But at some point, we very well may see Yan fight Garbrandt, and if that fight does happen it’s sure to be a grudge match with a lot of bad blood.

Do you think we will see Petr Yan fight Cody Garbrandt in 2020?