Nate Diaz says Max Holloway “was robbed” against Alex Volkanovski

UFC welterweight superstar Nate Diaz says that Max Holloway “was robbed” by the judges in his loss to Alex Volkanovski in the co-main event of UFC 251.

Volkanovski won a controversial split decision over Holloway to retain the UFC featherweight championship with scores of 47-48, 48-47, and 48-47. Many fans, media, and fellow fighters thought that Volkanovski had done enough to win the fight, not to mention UFC president Dana White, but two of the three people that truly matter when it comes to handing down the decision believed that Volkanovski deserved the win.

On Sunday, Diaz took to social media to show support to Holloway in his loss, plus Rose Namajunas in her “Fight of the Night” victory over Jessica Andrade. Here’s what the UFC superstar wrote on his Twitter.

Shoutout to Rose and Max they robbed max tho but 💯 to the real fighters out there 💯👊🏼 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) July 12, 2020

It’s a cool show of support to Diaz to his fellow UFC fighters, and clearly he’s another fighter who felt that Holloway deserved to get the nod over Volkanovski. It was certainly a closely-contested battle between the top two featherweights in the sport, but at first glance, it appeared that Holloway had done enough to win. Nevertheless, Volkanovski ended up getting the nod.

As for Namajunas, she won a hard-fought split decision over Andrade in a rematch between two fighters looking to take on UFC women’s strawweight champion Weili Zhang. This was another close fight but ultimately Namajunas did enough in the first two rounds to get the win after Andrade stormed back late and took the third. Even saying that one of the judges somehow gave Andrade the first round, so this could have very well been another instance of a fighter being “robbed” in the words of Diaz.

Do you agree with Nate Diaz that Max Holloway was robbed against Alex Volkanovski?