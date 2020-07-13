Conor McGregor rips Nate Diaz for suggesting Max Holloway was robbed at UFC 251

Former two-division champion Conor McGregor was not happy with Nate Diaz proclaiming that Max Holloway was “robbed” at UFC 251.

Holloway squared off with Alex Volkanovski in last night’s co-headliner, serving as a rematch from their initial confrontation at UFC 245.

‘Blessed’ appeared to seemingly dominate the opening two rounds, this before ‘The Great’ started to make things interesting in round three. Rounds four and five went the way of Volkanovski, but it appeared to many that the Hawaiian had likely done enough to recapture his title.

Unfortunately for Max Holloway he wound up on the wrong end of a split-decision last night and thus Alex Volkanovski retained his featherweight title.

Nate Diaz, a long time fried of Holloway’s, took to Twitter earlier today where he proclaimed that ‘Blessed’ had been robbed by the judges.

Those comments did not sit well with Conor McGregor, who quickly lashed out at the Stockton native.

“Shut your bitchass up” – McGregor wrote but then deleted on Twitter (see below).

Conor McGregor was apparently playing tweet and delete while responding to Nate Diaz earlier pic.twitter.com/xnSDb8LWAl — Chris Taylor (@CTaylor_96) July 13, 2020

Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz have had a longstanding rivalry. The pair first met in a welterweight bout back at UFC 196, with Diaz emerging victorious by way of submission.

In their second encounter at UFC 202, the Irishman would exact is revenge by earning a majority decision victory.

Since their controversial second fight, both Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz have flirted with the idea of a trilogy bout to finally settle the score.

However, McGregor recently announced his retirement from mixed martial arts, so it will be interesting to see if a third contest with ‘The Stockton Slugger’ is enough to lure him out of retirement.

Would you like to see a trilogy bout between Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz? Who do you think would emerge victorious this time around?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on July 12, 2020