Aljamain Sterling challenges Dana White to “cut the games” and give him a 135lbs title shot

UFC bantamweight contender Aljamain Sterling challenged Dana White to “cut the games” and give him a title shot at 135lbs against new champion Petr Yan.

It was thought all along that Sterling would be next in line to fight the winner of Yan vs. Aldo at UFC 251, and when Yan won the fight, fans were immediately salivating at the possibility of a Yan vs. Sterling matchup for the belt. In fact, White himself said that Sterling would be next in line for the belt after he dispatched of Cory Sandhagen in devastating fashion at UFC 250 back in June.

However, at the UFC 251 post-fight press conference, White was non-committal about giving Sterling the title shot. The bantamweight contender heard what White said and immediately took to social media to criticize White for not delivering on his promise, hypothesizing that he must be “hated” by the UFC brass. Check out what Sterling wrote on his Twitter.

There is NOTHING to THINK about @danawhite! I am the next guy in line! I earned my shot and it’s time for me to realize a dream! Cut the games! #UFC251 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 12, 2020

1000%!!! Sandhagen has a BETTER resume than Yan, and I finished the fight early! What tf else do I need to do?! Seriously starting feel like I’m the most hated guy by the UFC brass. Wtf did I go wrong? Must be that I’m good at grappling just like the 155 lb king. Makes sense 🙄 https://t.co/2qoKZiAnY6 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 12, 2020

We all know the UFC prefers flashy strikers to grappling-based fighters, but based on his resume there’s no doubt that Sterling deserves the chance to fight for the belt. He has won five straight fights including wins over Sandhagen, Pedro Munhoz, Jimmie Rivera, and Cody Stamann, all of who are ranked in the top-15. Overall, Sterling is 11-3 in the UFC.

Some fans are already wondering if Sterling is going to get passed over for former champ Cody Garbrandt, who had an amazing KO win over Raphael Assuncao at UFC 250. Although Garbrandt had lost three straight fights before that, including an upset KO loss to Munhoz at UFC 250, the win over Assuncao was flashy and the kind of KO the UFC loves to promote in their hype videos. As dominant as Sterling has been, it shouldn’t surprise anyone if White and the UFC pass him over in favor of Garbrandt for the belt.

Do you think Aljamain Sterling will get the title shot against Petr Yan after all?