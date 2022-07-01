Petr Yan dares Sean O’Malley to call him out if he defeats Pedro Munhoz at UFC 276: “I dare you to call me out and I will accept it”

Petr Yan has issued a challenge to Sean O’Malley ahead of his clash with Pedro Munhoz at UFC 276 this weekend.

In one of the most talked-about fights on the UFC 276 card, Sean O’Malley will attempt to keep his rise up through the bantamweight division going strong when he collides with veteran Pedro Munhoz.

While he hasn’t been in the best of form in the last couple of years, the fact that Munhoz hasn’t been finished should tell you all you need to know about this guy’s durability. In standard O’Malley fashion, though, he’s already looking ahead to the future, telling the media recently that he’s interested in a showdown with Petr Yan.

Yan, of course, had a few things to say about the matter on social media.

Hey pink poodle @SugaSeanMMA , if you win on Saturday and really wanna fight me I dare you to call me out and I will accept it. But if you just wanna make useless noise for hype, stop talking about me, coward 🐩 — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) July 1, 2022

Yan and O’Malley have had their differences in the past and they’ve also had a few funny interactions, such as ‘Suga’ offering to be part of Yan’s corner for his rematch with Aljamain Sterling.

In terms of how feasible it is, anything is possible within the context of the Ultimate Fighting Championship – and if O’Malley goes out there and absolutely blows through Munhoz, this is absolutely a logical next step forward for him.

Whether or not he’d want to take one or two more fights before stepping up to that level, though, is a different story.

What do you think about the possibility of Sean O’Malley taking on Petr Yan in his next fight if he can beat Pedro Munhoz? Do you think he would be a notable underdog in that bout?