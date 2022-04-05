“I don’t care if he wins” – Sean O’Malley announces he won’t be cornering Petr Yan at UFC 273

Sean O’Malley has joined Henry Cejudo by announcing he won’t be cornering Petr Yan this weekend.

‘No Mercy’ is set to return at UFC 273 this Saturday in a rematch against Aljamain Sterling. Their first encounter in March 2021 ended in a fourth-round disqualification victory for ‘Funk Master’. With the loss, Yan became the first-ever UFC fighter to lose his title via DQ.

Ahead of the rematch, Yan’s team has been impacted by VISA issues. Last month, it was reported that his entire corner had been denied entry into the United States. With that in mind, the current UFC interim bantamweight had to get creative for his team.

He soon had verbal agreements from former UFC dual-weight champion Henry Cejudo and Sean O’Malley to coach him. Yesterday, ‘Triple C’ announced that he was out of the corner. Now, O’Malley has too announced that he was out of Yan’s team at UFC 273.

The UFC bantamweight contender discussed the situation on the TimboSugarShow. While announcing that he won’t be in the corner, it seems pretty clear that O’Malley had zero intention of ever coaching Petr Yan.

“Yeah, I’m not going to corner that f*cking dude. I don’t care if he wins, I do like Petr though, he’s a funny little dude in person. [laughs] I just want to f*cking square up with him, y’know. Maybe, I don’t know.”

With the announcement that both Sean O’Malley and Henry Cejudo are out of Petr Yan’s corner, it’s unknown who will coach him at the event. Despite that, the UFC interim bantamweight champion is a massive favorite over his foe Aljamain Sterling for their rematch.

What do you think about Sean O’Malley backing out of Petr Yan’s corner? Are you picking the Russian to win his rematch at UFC 273 this Saturday?