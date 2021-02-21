Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling engage in heated online feud, UFC middleweight Kevin Holland intervenes

UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan and rival Aljamain Sterling engaged in a heated online feud, with Kevin Holland coming to the rescue.

Yan and Sterling meet on March 6 in the co-main event of UFC 259, with Yan’s bantamweight belt on the line. The two rivals have been going back-and-forth on their social media accounts for seemingly the last year or so, and they will finally be able to put an end to their bitter feud next month. In the meantime, they continue to go after each other on Twitter. Only this time, a familiar face stopped by to lend a helping hand.

After Yan called Sterling “big mouth,” the real big mouth, Holland himself, took to social media to jokingly say he’s available on March 6 if needed. According to Holland — who has an upcoming fight with Derek Brunson in the middleweight division already booked for later this spring — the middleweight was just planning on watching the fight and seeing Sterling defeat Yan. But if he’s needed, “Big Mouth” says he is ready to step up to the plate.

Somebody call for big mouth??? I’m here. Y’all need me March 6?

I was planning on just enjoying watching @funkmasterMMA get the strap that night. https://t.co/vfbe0LZf10 — Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) February 21, 2021

Somebody call for big mouth??? I’m here. Y’all need me March 6? I was planning on just enjoying watching @funkmasterMMA get the strap that night.

This is all in good fun, as obviously, these fighters are very far apart in weight — 50lbs, in fact — is the difference between the middleweight and bantamweight divisions. So of course Holland is just joking around with all of this. That being said, if you are going to call for the big mouth, then he is going to answer you, and that’s what Holland did. Next month, we will find out who the better man is between Yan and Sterling. And Holland will be waiting on standby if the big mouth is needed once again.

How excited are you to see Petr Yan fight Aljamain Sterling?