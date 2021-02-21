Derrick Lewis references The Undertaker to explain extra punches after dropping Curtis Blaydes

Derrick Lewis referenced The Undertaker in an attempt to explain his extra punches after dropping Curtis Blaydes at UFC Vegas 19.

Lewis (25-7 MMA) extended his current win streak to four in a row this evening by scoring a spectacular second round knockout victory over Blaydes.

After a rough start to the fight, which included absorbing a plethora of strikes from ‘Razor’ in Round One, ‘The Black Beast’ ended things in devastating fashion in Round Two. The hulking heavyweight landed a nasty uppercut while Blaydes was stepping in, which left Curtis in a state of unconsciousness.

During tonight’s post-fight press conference, MMA report John Morgan asked Derrick Lewis about the two extra punches he threw at Curtis Blaydes after knocking him out cold.

“You hit him with the uppercut, he goes out cold. You jump down with two more punches. Was that something a little bit personal there? Was that sending a message to Curtis that he had upset you?” Morgan questioned Lewis.

“No. It’s like, I can’t just turn the switch off just like that. I know some fighters can do that, but I can’t do that.” Derrick Lewis explained. “I have to wait until the referee pulls you off of him because you never know what happens. Anything could happen. He could turn into The Undertaker and sit straight up and eat all of those shots. So, you just never know. You’ve got to keep going until the referee say ‘Hey chill out.'”

The Undertaker, who is nothing short of a professional wrestling icon, is notorious for absorbing a ton of punishment and then suddenly sitting straight up from out of nowhere. While it certainly did not appear that Curtis Blaydes was about to do something similar this evening, fighters have always been instructed to continue until the referee steps in to stop the fight.