Video | Kevin Holland announces next fight in hilarious video with “The Dentist”

UFC middleweight contender Kevin Holland announced his next fight against “The Dentist” Darren Stewart with a visit to his dentist’s office.

Holland took to social media to announce that he will be fighting Stewart at the UFC Fight Night card on September 19 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The headliner for that event was officially announced this weekend by the UFC as welterweight contenders Colby Covington and Tyron Woodley will meet in a five-round grudge match. Take a look at Holland announcing his fight on Twitter against Stewart, also known as “The Dentist.”

MMA fighters, take note. This is how you announce a fight. And credit to Holland’s manager Oren Hodak for joining in on the fun. This is how you build an audience for your fight. As well, you have to give Holland and his management credit for getting the matchup he wanted. He wanted to fight Stewart and the UFC was able to put the fight together.

Holland (18-5) has quickly become a fan favorite in the UFC with his impressive performances inside the cage. Since making his way to the UFC after a successful stint on season two of Dana White’s Contender Series, Holland has racked up a solid 5-2 record in the Octagon. In his last two fights, he picked up back-to-back knockout wins over Anthony Hernandez and Joaquin Buckley, the latter winning him $50,000 for “Performance of the Night.”

Stewart (12-5, 1 NC) has been on a roll, winning his last three fights in the Octagon with a loss in a Cage Warriors fight mixed in. Overall, he carries just a 5-5, 1 NC record in the UFC. However, he has gone 5-3 since moving down to middleweight in 2017. In his last fight, he tapped out Maki Pitolo to earn a $50,000 bonus for “Performance of the Night”

Who do you think wins, Kevin Holland or Darren Stewart?