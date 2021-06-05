Paulo Costa explains why he is not fighting Jared Cannonier, blasts the UFC over fighter pay

Paulo Costa has issued a statement after it was announced that he will no longer be headlining a UFC event on August 21 opposite Jared Cannonier.

Early last month reports surfaced suggesting that a deal was done to have Costa (13-1 MMA) and Cannonier (13-5 MMA) square off on August 21 at a location to be determined.

However, that all changed yesterday evening after Brett Okamoto announced that Paulo Costa had “withdrawn” from the slated main event due to undisclosed reasons.

Per sources, Paulo Costa has withdrawn from his main event against Jared Cannonier on Aug. 21. Kelvin Gastelum (@KelvinGastelum) has agreed to take his place. pic.twitter.com/HzzjCkg2u0 — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) June 5, 2021

ESPN’s report also indicated that the promotion had found an opponent to replace ‘The Eraser’ against ‘The Killa Gorilla’ in the form of Kelvin Gastelum.

Shortly after seeing headlines suggesting that he had “pulled out” of his “scheduled fight” with Jared Cannonier, Paulo Costa took to social media where he revealed the following information while scolding UFC officials.

Just to be clear. I never signed or locked up that contract. Why ufc announced this fight if didn’t signed? My question too — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) June 5, 2021

“UFC needs to pay me as main fighter to have fighting in main events. YouTubers are showing all disgrace on this business.” Costa wrote. “Just to be clear. I never signed or locked up that contract. Why ufc announced this fight if didn’t signed? My question too.”

Paulo Costa has not competed since suffering a TKO loss to reigning middleweight champion Israel Adesanya at UFC 253. Prior to that setback, which served as the first of his career, ‘The Eraser’ had gone 5-0 under the UFC banner – including four wins by knockout.

Costa is clearly not happy with his current UFC contract and some of that frustration appears to stem from the massive paydays YouTubers Jake and Logan Paul are receiving for their upcoming boxing matches.

Jake Paul is set to take on former UFC welterweight champion later this summer, while Logan is set to clash with undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather tomorrow evening.

