Henry Cejudo roasts Conor McGregor over his new profile picture

Henry Cejudo could not resist the opportunity to take a jab at Conor McGregor after the Irishman changed his profile picture on social media.

Cejudo (16-2 MMA) has often been critical of the original ‘champ champ’ in McGregor. After ‘Notorious’ suffered his first career stoppage loss due to strikes at the hands of Dustin Poirier at UFC 257, ‘Triple C’ shared the following advice to McGregor.

“Main event, Conor McGregor… Conor McTapper, I’m sorry and Dustin Poirier. Again, leaning into the same thing, Conor McGregor you cannot just continue to keep pressing people off the karate stance. It’s the same reason why I came away from it. Even though Daniel Cormier says I have the best karate stance in MMA, I had to lean away from it cuz it is a little too dangerous.” Cejudo said. “So if I was to give him some advice, I’d tell him ‘Man continue with the same stance but just become better at distance.’”

Henry Cejudo continued by suggesting ‘Mystic Mac’ has not evolved as a fighter:

“Because people now know that that front leg kick is there. That calf kick has made guys like Justin Gaethje successful. Which in my opinion he’s the one that started it. Marlon Moraes hit me with it, which you learn from these things and you are able to adjust. This is how you evolve as a fighter.”

Conor McGregor is now set to have a rubber match with Dustin Poirier on July 10 at UFC 264. Ahead of the highly anticipated trilogy bout, ‘Notorious‘ decided to update his profile photo, a move which once again caught the attention of Henry Cejudo.

Look at you no belts and gold medal. Somethings money can’t buy mctapper. #bendtheknee https://t.co/PopdRZRVe0 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) June 4, 2021

Henry Cejudo has been flirting with the idea of a possible comeback in recent months, however nothing has been made official as of this time.