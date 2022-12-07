Paulo Costa continues to troll Israel Adesanya with “UFC fighters on female version”

Paulo Costa refuses to give up on his primary mission statement – troll former rival Israel Adesanya whenever he can.

There are complicated figures in mixed martial arts and then there is Paulo Costa. After rising through the UFC’s ranks as a knockout artist, Costa received a shot at the UFC middleweight championship.

His opportunity came at UFC 253 on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi. On that night, he went face to face with Israel Adesanya – a man he’d been calling out for quite some time.

Adesanya, simply put, dismantled Costa and finished him via TKO. In the aftermath, Costa revealed that he had been drinking the night before and had been unable to sleep.

From that point on, the Brazilian star gained something of a cult following as he proceeded to become quite the meme artist on Twitter.

He subsequently lost to Marvin Vettori before returning with a win over Luke Rockhold earlier this year.

Now, as he prepares for his next encounter, he’s gearing up for it by once again pursuing ‘Stylebender’.

Ufc Fighters on female version pic.twitter.com/2DjXKL4pG4 — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) December 7, 2022

Costa is a very strange bloke and we all know that to be true. Alas, some people seem to find him quite funny as opposed to offensive, which is probably why he persists with stuff like this.

The enigma that is Paulo Costa

His next outing is rumoured to come at UFC 284 in Perth, Australia. On that night, he will fight Robert Whittaker – one of the best middleweights on the planet.

There’s no guarantee but if he can put Bobby Knuckles away, there’s an excellent chance he could jump straight to the front of the queue in order to face Alex Pereira.

What do you think of Paulo Costa’s antics? Is there a chance he’ll have a rematch with Israel Adesanya in the future? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!