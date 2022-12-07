UFC 282 | Pro fighters make their picks for Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev title fight

In the main event of UFC 282, the vacant light heavyweight title is up for grabs as Jan Blachowicz takes on Magomed Ankalaev. Heading into the fight, Blachowicz is a +200 underdog while the Russian is a -265 favorite on FanDuel.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their prediction for the scrap. The pros believe Ankalaev is the real deal and will become the UFC’s new light heavyweight champion.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev:

Natan Levy, UFC lightweight: I think Ankalaev is the better technical striker and can also wrestle Blachowicz.

Julian Erosa, UFC featherweight: Oh man, Ankalaev is really good. I have to go with him, he seems a bit more athletic and well-rounded. Blachowicz is big and strong but I don’t think he is as quick as Ankalaev or has the ground game as Ankalaev.

Journey Newson, UFC bantamweight: I’ll pull for Blachowicz. He has the power to KO Ankalaev. Ankalaev looks like the real deal but I think Blachowicz can catch him.

Cody Brundage, UFC middleweight: Ankalaev becomes the new champ.

Damon Jackson, UFC featherweight: Ankalaev, probably by stoppage.

Terrance McKinney, UFC lightweight: Magomed Ankalaev looks like the real deal and I think he becomes the champ here.

Mario Bautista, UFC bantamweight: I have to go with Ankalaev and probably by knockout.

Saidyokub Kakhramonov, UFC bantamweight: I have to go with Ankalaev, probably by submission or ground and pound TKO.

Chris Curtis, UFC middleweight: I’m the same as Sean Strickland, we have said Ankalaev is the next 205lbs champion. I’ve seen him train and he is so good at everything he is just too hard to beat.

Fighters picking Jan Blachowicz: Journey Newson

Fighters picking Magomed Ankalaev: Natan Levy, Julian Erosa, Cody Brundage, Damon Jackson, Terrance McKinney, Mario Bautista, Saidyokub Kakhramonov, Chris Curtis

