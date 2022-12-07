Paddy Pimblett believes he is one of the top four draws in the sport of MMA

UFC fighter Paddy Pimblett considers himself to be one of the top four draws in mixed martial arts.

Since entering the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Paddy Pimblett has been on quite the journey. The Liverpudlian holds a 3-0 record in the promotion and, by all accounts, is one of the biggest stars in the company.

He’s managed to capture the imagination of the masses in more ways than more. Some have even compared his rise to Conor McGregor, although that may be slightly premature.

At UFC 282 this weekend, Pimblett returns to action in order to take on Jared Gordon. If he wins, there’s every chance a ranked opponent will be on the horizon for him at lightweight.

During a recent interview, however, ‘The Baddy’ made it clear that he already thinks he’s a top name.

“Obviously in our sport, there’s a few big draws. Khamzat [Chimaev], Sean O’Malley, meself, Conor [McGregor]. I mean they are like the main ones.”

Pimblett went on to suggest that his personality is natural, in comparison to the likes of Colby Covington.

Pimblett is making moves

“I would hate meself [myself] if I tried… I hate fake people, I don’t like it. I mean, as I have said before, I don’t like Colby Covington because of the act he puts on, I don’t like people who put acts on. It’s just not me. It’s annoying.”

Quotes via Sportskeeda

Not everyone is going to be the biggest fan of Paddy Pimblett. That’s fair enough, given that he can sometimes be an acquired taste.

Alas, in equal measure, it’s hard not to respect what he’s been able to build for himself so far.

Do you think Paddy Pimblett is one of the biggest draws in MMA? Where will he go from here? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!