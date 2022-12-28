Chael Sonnen details the lone difference between Paddy Pimblett and Sean O’Malley

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen has given his thoughts on the big difference between Paddy Pimblett and Sean O’Malley.

For so long now, Paddy Pimblett and Sean O’Malley have been two of the fastest-rising stars in mixed martial arts. While they may not be everyone’s cup of tea, the real difference maker has been their overwhelming popularity within their respective fanbases.

In both instances, it felt pretty natural. In equal measure, though, they’ve also earned their fair share of haters, even though they’ve also accumulated some big wins.

Pimblett is coming off the back of a controversial win over Jared Gordon at UFC 282. On the flip side, O’Malley beat Petr Yan at UFC 280 with a victory that was slightly less controversial, although still contentious.

During a recent video on his YouTube channel, Chael Sonnen gave his thoughts on how everything has gone down so far.

“The one difference between those two. I’ve never seen anyone get over to the extent that Paddy’s over without having this element, which is Paddy’s not calling anybody out,” Sonnen said. “I could narrow down a few guys that Sean [O’Malley] is likely to fight next. But I don’t see that for Paddy. Paddy doesn’t challenge anybody.”

Quotes via MMA News

Pimblett’s big test

There’s a huge hurdle coming Paddy Pimblett’s way in his next bout. The funny thing is that, as of this writing, nobody knows who the challenger is going to be.

O’Malley, meanwhile, will likely compete for the UFC bantamweight championship – regardless of whether it’s Aljamain Sterling or Henry Cejudo.

Who do you think will be more successful in their career: Sean O'Malley or Paddy Pimblett? Who has been more entertaining to watch so far in the UFC?

O'Malley, meanwhile, will likely compete for the UFC bantamweight championship – regardless of whether it's Aljamain Sterling or Henry Cejudo.