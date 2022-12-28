Pat Barry set to return for the first time in eight years

Pat Barry is set to return for the first time in eight years.

Barry (8-7 MMA) last fought under the UFC banner in December of 2013 at UFC Fight Night 33. It was Pat Barry vs Soa Palelei (22-5 MMA) with the results being a first round knockout loss for the Louisianan. It was to be his second consecutive first round knockout loss. Overall the heavyweight had the dismal record of losing 4 match-ups by KO/TKO and three by submission.

After parting ways with the UFC, ‘HD’ made a very brief return to the kickboxing ring under the GLORY banner where he was knocked out by Zack Mwekassa.

Pat Barry, 43, seemingly retired from combat sports and transitioned into a coaching role for his fiancé Rose Namajunas (11-5 MMA). Namajunas, 30, went on to become strawweight champion, defending her belt twice before losing to Carla Esparza (19-7 MMA) this past May at UFC 274.

The former kickboxing star and UFC veteran, Barry, is now set to meet Jonathan Pellet at FURY Pro Grappling 6, which takes place on Friday, December 30th at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

Barry’s partner, Namajunas, will also be competing in the headliner of the FURY card this coming weekend with Gillian Robertson (11-7 MMA).

The Fury Pro Grappling 6 will also feature Clay Guida vs Chase Hooper, Joseph Pyfer vs Eryk Anders, Andre Petroski vs Ovince St. Preux, Pat Sabatini vs Alex Caceres, Trevin Giles vs Mike Malott, and Philip Rowe vs Nick Galanti.

