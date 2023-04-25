search
Paul Felder issues apology after Bobby Green accuses him of “bulls**t commentary” at UFC Vegas 71: “I understand the criticism. I got emotional”

By Harry Kettle - April 25, 2023

UFC commentator Paul Felder has issued an apology after being threatened by Bobby Green for what went down at UFC Vegas 71 last weekend.

On Saturday night, Bobby Green battled it out with Jared Gordon. While Green was originally awarded a TKO finish, it was later turned into a no contest due to an accidental headbutt on Gordon. In the aftermath, Bobby was infuriated with the decision – and he was also pretty upset by Paul Felder’s commentary.

Felder is a long-time friend of Gordon’s. As you can imagine, he was pretty vocal about what he saw and why he was upset about it.

In response, Green made it clear that he was going to have some words with him face to face if the two ever crossed paths.

Now, Felder has issued a response of his own on social media.

“I understand the criticism. I got emotional. It was a friend. But it was also a pretty awful clash of heads that almost resulted in a TKO.I respect green as a fighter. I do apologize for letting my emotions into play, but there is no need for threats. You don’t have to like me”

Felder’s remorse

When it comes to commentators, a lot of fans really enjoy what Paul Felder brings to the table. In equal measure, though, there are plenty out there who sympathize with what Bobby Green went through in Vegas.

It’s certainly going to be difficult to remain unbiased when a close friend is in there competing. Still, you’d have to think the UFC will look again at this incident to ensure it isn’t repeated.

What do you think of Paul Felder’s apology? Who do you side with on this debate? Will we see Gordon run it back with Green in the future? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

