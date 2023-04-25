Gilbert Burns promises to finish Belal Muhammad in UFC 288 co-main event: “There is no way he’s going 25 minutes with me”

Gilbert Burns believes he will be able to finish Belal Muhammad when they meet in the co-main event of UFC 288 next weekend.

At UFC 288, the co-main event will see Gilbert Burns battle Belal Muhammad in a huge welterweight title eliminator. The belief, for many, is that the victor will go on to challenge for the championship later this year.

Colby Covington is reportedly being lined up to get the shot, but with Leon Edwards not wanting to fight until October, that’s still up in the air.

Burns and Muhammad, meanwhile, decided to meet on quite short notice. Muhammad is riding a nice unbeaten streak whereas Burns is coming off the back of a win over Jorge Masvidal.

When asked about why their collision will take place over five rounds, Gilbert had the following to say.

“Because now I can get a finish,” Burns said. “If I want to solidify myself as the No. 1 contender, I’ve got to take this guy out. I’ve been asking for five rounds, even with the Chimaev fight, with the Jorge (Masvidal) fight, with the Neil Magny fight I asked for five rounds. They didn’t give it to me. But this time he asked, as well. So when he asked for it, I said now we’re doing five rounds.”

Burns goes after Muhammad

“With Belal Muhammad, I’m putting this guy away,” Burns said. “I don’t care how many rounds it takes, but I’m putting this guy out of there. There is no way he’s going 25 minutes with me. So that’s the main reason to go five rounds, just to put this guy out and get a finish.”

“He was the first one that threw it out, ‘Oh, May 6 let’s fight.’ OK, let’s fight. ‘Oh, but I need.’ No, I’m not giving no favor to you. I’m not your friend. Like, if we’re friends, we’re going out, gonna do something, can you pay that for me? Yeah, you’re my friend. I pay for you. You’re not my friend. We’re going to a war. Why should I help you and give you anything? I don’t care. If you cannot make weight, don’t say that you are ready.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

