Nate Diaz reacts after Jake Paul accepts KSI’s offer to serve as the backup fighter on August 5: “I’ll fight someone who can really fight”

Nate Diaz has reacted to Jake Paul accepting KSI’s offer for the YouTuber to be a back-up fighter for their bout on August 5.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Nate Diaz and Jake Paul will finally square off. They’ll do so in a boxing match this summer as the former UFC star prepares to venture into the squared circle. Paul, meanwhile, will be attempting to erase the memories of his defeat to Tommy Fury.

However, a spanner has been thrown into the works courtesy of Diaz’s actions last week. After being charged with second-degree battery for an incident down in New Orleans, many questioned whether or not Diaz would still be able to compete against Paul. In response, rivals and KSI had the following exchange on social media.

KSI: “Well, if that means Jake won’t have an opponent in August… Then I’ll gladly come as the replacement after I KO Joe Fournier in May”

Paul: “Great. I accept you as the backup opponent. Fight is at 185. There are no rehydration clauses. Stay in shape and we all give you a call if needed. Thanks buddy for being so humble and committed.”

Diaz, as you can probably imagine, wasn’t too pleased.

Lol why Dont u to scared pussys just fight each other august

I’ll fight someone who can really fight pic.twitter.com/93sYpseNNf — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) April 25, 2023

“Lol why Dont u to scared pussys just fight each other august. I’ll fight someone who can really fight”

Diaz questions the YouTubers

Paul vs KSI is a bout that has been years in the making. At the same time, the presence of Nate Diaz has certainly added more intrigue for ‘The Problem Child’ after losing to Fury.

Whatever ends up happening, it feels like we’re getting a pretty big fight in August.

What would you rather see – Nate Diaz vs Jake Paul or KSI vs Jake Paul? Are you still interested in the celebrity boxing scene? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!