search
Boxing News Jake Paul KSI Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz reacts after Jake Paul accepts KSI’s offer to serve as the backup fighter on August 5: “I’ll fight someone who can really fight”

By Harry Kettle - April 25, 2023
Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz has reacted to Jake Paul accepting KSI’s offer for the YouTuber to be a back-up fighter for their bout on August 5.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Nate Diaz and Jake Paul will finally square off. They’ll do so in a boxing match this summer as the former UFC star prepares to venture into the squared circle. Paul, meanwhile, will be attempting to erase the memories of his defeat to Tommy Fury.

However, a spanner has been thrown into the works courtesy of Diaz’s actions last week. After being charged with second-degree battery for an incident down in New Orleans, many questioned whether or not Diaz would still be able to compete against Paul. In response, rivals and KSI had the following exchange on social media.

KSI: “Well, if that means Jake won’t have an opponent in August… Then I’ll gladly come as the replacement after I KO Joe Fournier in May”

Paul: “Great. I accept you as the backup opponent. Fight is at 185. There are no rehydration clauses. Stay in shape and we all give you a call if needed. Thanks buddy for being so humble and committed.”

Diaz, as you can probably imagine, wasn’t too pleased.

“Lol why Dont u to scared pussys just fight each other august. I’ll fight someone who can really fight”

Diaz questions the YouTubers

Paul vs KSI is a bout that has been years in the making. At the same time, the presence of Nate Diaz has certainly added more intrigue for ‘The Problem Child’ after losing to Fury.

Whatever ends up happening, it feels like we’re getting a pretty big fight in August.

What would you rather see – Nate Diaz vs Jake Paul or KSI vs Jake Paul? Are you still interested in the celebrity boxing scene? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Related

Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz charged with second-degree battery, New Orleans Police issue arrest warrant

Josh Evanoff - April 24, 2023

Jake Paul

Jake Paul blasts Conor McGregor for picking Nate Diaz to defeat him in August boxing match: "Just drink the rest of your life away"

Josh Evanoff - April 24, 2023

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has again blasted former UFC champion, Conor McGregor. ‘The Problem Child’ has been out of action since February, when he faced Tommy Fury. The bout was the biggest test of the YouTuber’s […]

Ryan Garcia
Gervonta Davis

Ryan Garcia claims he had a "mole" in his camp that provided information to Gervonta Davis

Cole Shelton - April 24, 2023

Ryan Garcia says he had a mole in his fight camp. Garcia took on Gervonta Davis in a highly-anticipated matchup on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. ‘Tank’ won the scrap by seventh-round […]

Gervonta Davis, Ryan Garcia, Davis vs. Garcia, Boxing
Ryan Garcia

Gervonta Davis says he will let Ryan Garcia keep his fight earnings despite their winner take all bet: “He can take the money”

Susan Cox - April 24, 2023

Gervonta Davis is saying he will let Ryan Garcia keep his fight earnings despite their winner take all bet. The much-anticipated catchweight main event between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia took place in front of […]

Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz, Jake Paul, UFC, Boxing
Jake Paul

Conor McGregor shares bold prediction for upcoming Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul boxing match

Jeffrey Walter - April 23, 2023

Former UFC “champ champ” Conor McGregor has shared a bold prediction for the upcoming Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul boxing match. Diaz and Paul are set to square off in an eight-round – 185lbs boxing […]

Conor McGregor Ryan Garcia

Conor McGregor has words of encouragement for Ryan Garcia following KO loss to Gervonta Davis: "You're the future of this game"

Fernando Quiles - April 23, 2023

Nate Diaz, Conor McGregor
Nate Diaz

Conor McGregor reacts to Nate Diaz’s street fight in New Orleans: “Lovely little knee to the body”

Fernando Quiles - April 23, 2023

UFC megastar Conor McGregor has been tickled by Nate Diaz’s recent scuffle on Bourbon Street. McGregor and Diaz have been known to hurl barbs at one another, but they’ve also shown mutual respect. It’s the […]

Nate Diaz
Nate Diaz

Logan Paul lookalike claims Nate Diaz scuffle left him with a head injury (Video)

Fernando Quiles - April 23, 2023

A TikTok user known for looking like Logan Paul is claiming that he was the one who was choked out by former UFC fighter Nate Diaz in New Orleans. Diaz has never been one to […]

Jake Paul, Nate Diaz
Jake Paul

Logan and Jake Paul mock Nate Diaz following his street fight in New Orleans (Video)

Fernando Quiles - April 23, 2023

Logan Paul and Jake Paul poked fun at Nate Diaz over a recent incident on Bourbon Street. Diaz attended the Misfits Boxing 6 card, which was held inside the XULA Convocation Center in New Orleans, […]

Gervonta Davis, Ryan Garcia
Gervonta Davis

Ryan Garcia issues statement after suffering first career loss to Gervonta Davis

Chris Taylor - April 22, 2023

Ryan Garcia has issued a statement after suffering his first career loss at the hands of Gervonta Davis. Garcia and Davis put their undefeated records on the line this evening at the T-Mobile Arena in […]