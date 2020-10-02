Paul Daley set to announce retirement after one final fight in Bellator

Veteran MMA welterweight Paul Daley is set to announce his retirement from mixed martial arts after one final fight in Bellator.

Daley was set to take on Derek Anderson in the main event of this week’s Bellator 247 event. However, the fight was called off by the doctors after Daley missed weight and started having health issues afterward. Daley later explained what happened and why he missed weight, but he was criticized by the athletic commissioner for his failed weight cut.

At age 37, Daley is no spring chicken and he’s been fighting as a pro since he was just 20 years old in 2003. After struggling with another tough weight cut for the fight with Anderson, it appears as though Daley has had enough. Taking to social media, Daley announced he will compete for one final time in Bellator and then hang up his gloves.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CFzXbXFpU_A/

Forever a samurai. But soon we will put the blade to rest. After discussions and careful consideration with my family, it has been decided that my next fight @bellatormma will be my last. To be fought at a catch weight of 175lbs. Opponent and location to be confirmed. Health before Wealth, and NEVER COMPROMISE YOURSELF.

As Daley indicated, his next and final fight is not yet scheduled, though there could certainly be a possibility the promotion matches him up again with Anderson, only this time at a catchweight of 175lbs so Daley can actually make the weight for the contest. Then again, perhaps Bellator will choose someone else from its welterweight roster to fight him.

Daley (42-17-2) has fought for many of the top promotions in MMA over the past 17 years including the UFC, Bellator, Strikeforce, Cage Warriors, EliteXC, and King of the Cage. The Englishman holds notable career victories over Jorge Masvidal, Lorenz Larkin, Erick Silva, and Martin Kampmann. Out of his 42 career victories, 33 of them have come by knockout.

