Dana White says Jon Jones vs. Israel Adesanya is “the fight to make”

UFC president Dana White appears to like the idea of Jon Jones fighting Israel Adesanya.

Over the past couple of days, Jones and Adesanya have trashed each other on social media. It caught the attention of the MMA world with many calling for the fight to happen next. So, for White, he says that fight is the fight to make.

“That’s the fight to make, 100 percent,” White said to UFC Arabia. “I think that a fight between those two is massive.”

Although White wants that fight to take place, he says he isn’t sure if it will happen next. Israel Adesanya has said he wants to fight the winner of Robert Whittaker vs. Jared Cannonier next.

“I don’t know. It doesn’t depend on what I want, it depends on what they want to do. Adesanya is a champ, he’s really coming into his own, and you can tell he knows this is his house, and he comes and acts like it,” White said. “I think he wants the winner of Whittaker and Cannonier, and then we’ll see what happens after that.”

Jon Jones is coming off a decision win over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 to defend his light heavyweight title. Before that, he had title defenses over Thiago Santos and Antony Smith after reclaiming his belt in December of 2018 with a TKO win over Alexander Gustafsson.

Israel Adesanya, meanwhile, is coming off the dominant performance over Costa to defend his middleweight title for the second time. Before that, he had wins over Yoel Romero and won the belt with a knockout win over Robert Whittaker.

There is no question a fight between Jones and Adesanya would be massive. What would make it bigger is if there is a belt on the line. So, perhaps “Bones” tries to reclaim his light heavyweight title or Adesanya moves up in weight and tries to become a champ-champ.

Who do you think will win Jon Jones or Israel Adesanya?