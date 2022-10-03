Anthony Smith is confident that Bo Nickal would “rag doll” Khamzat Chimaev in a wrestling match: “There’s not a Dagestani/Russian wrestler in the UFC that’s gonna beat Bo”

UFC light heavyweight Anthony Smith believes Bo Nickal would dismantle Khamzat Chimaev if the two ever fought.

Ever since arriving on the scene in the UFC, Khamzat Chimaev has been one of the most feared fighters on the roster. Alas, even with that sense of intimidation surrounding him, a whole lot of folks still want to go out there and test themselves against ‘Borz’ – including Bo Nickal, a man who is just 3-0 in his mixed martial arts career and already wants to go on the hunt for the biggest opponents he can find.

Nickal went out of his way to challenge Chimaev and although it’s near enough impossible for that contest to happen anytime soon, it’s still a distinct possibility in the future.

Anthony Smith, who has always been a big fan of collegiate wrestling, had the following opinion on what would happen if the pair collided.

“He [Nickal] will ragdoll Khamzat in a wrestling match. It wouldn’t even be competitive, he’s that f***ing good. There’s not a Dagestani/Russian wrestler in the UFC that’s gonna beat Bo Nickal. I don’t even care what weight class you say it is.”

Quotes via Sportskeeda

This is a hypothetical argument given their respective standings but Nickal will get the chance to prove himself one more time before the year is out at UFC 282.

Chimaev, meanwhile, is coming off the back of a nice victory over Kevin Holland, with his hope being to get back in there against Colby Covington – potentially even before the end of the year.

What do you think about Anthony Smith’s assessment of a possible Khamzat Chimaev vs Bo Nickal match-up? Do you believe there’s a good chance we will see them fight at some point in the future? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

