Paddy Pimblett shoots down rumors that he could be competing at November’s UFC 281 event in New York: “The taxman’s not getting my money”

Paddy Pimblett has shot down rumors that he could be competing at November’s UFC 281 event in New York.

Pimblett, (19-3 MMA), is well on his way to becoming a full-blown superstar and is just coming off a win against Jordan Leavitt (10-2 MMA) this past July in a lightweight bout.

Following his win over Leavitt, the Englishman made an inspiring speech about men’s mental health and getting help. Apparently a friend of Pimblett committed suicide before his fight and he dedicated his win to that friend.

Paddy Pimblett joined the UFC in 2020 and has won all three of his fights with the promotion.

The Liverpool lad, 27, is squashing rumors that he will be fighting at Madison Square Garden in November of this year, while interviewed on ‘The Pat McAfee Show’ he commented (h/t Sportskeeda):

“Come on, lad. That’s the taxman just taking all me dough. That’s what’s happening, lad. The taxman’s not getting my money in New York.”

It’s true that several fighters have expressed their dislike about New York venues due to excessive state taxes.

Although UFC President, Dana White, during a post-fight press conference had this to say about what’s next for Paddy Pimblett:

“I think what we do next is we take him to either Boston or New York and he ends up on pay-per-view then you bring him to Vegas.”

Asked where Paddy ‘The Baddy’ would like to fight next, he replied:

“Vegas, December, lad.”

Sounds like there may be a differing of opinion on the wants of the promotion vs the wants of the fighter.

Are you looking forward to Paddy Pimblett’s next bout in the Octagon? Who would you like his next opponent to be?

