Pro fighters make their picks for Thiago Santos vs. Jamahal Hill

In the main event of UFC Vegas 59, a battle of top-10 light heavyweights goes down as Thiago Santos takes on Jamahal Hill. Heading into the fight, Santos is a +230 underdog while the American contender is a -310 favorite on FanDuel.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to pro fighters to get their prediction for the scrap. The pros believe Hill’s youth and power will be the difference as many think Santos isn’t the same fighter since he had his knee surgeries.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Thiago Santos vs. Jamahal Hill:

Terrance McKinney, UFC lightweight: Jamahal Hill by KO in the third round.

Alex Morono, UFC welterweight: I’m a huge believer in Jamahal Hill and he has that death touch and I think he KO’s Santos.

Drakkar Klose, UFC lightweight: I’m going with my Michigan boy, Jamahal Hill to get that KO win.

Dustin Jacoby, UFC light heavyweight: I’m going to go with Jamahal Hill. I think he has something special and I don’t think Santos has it like he used to. Hill is really good, I haven’t figured it out quite yet but he is showing signs of greatness.

Sam Alvey, UFC middleweight: I like Santos and am rooting for him and I think Hill wins by KO.

Devin Clark, UFC light heavyweight: I think Jamahal Hill, I think he’s young and hungry and will find the KO.

Cody Brundage, UFC middleweight: I think Jamahal Hill, and I think he finishes him. We have fought on some of the regional cards and he has crazy power.

Jason Witt, UFC welterweight: That is a good fight, Santos has been around and has fought all the top guys. Hill is on the come up and I think he gets it done as he is looking better as of late.

Jay Perrin. UFC bantamweight: Santos has the experience but I will go with Hill, Santos hasn’t looked good since he had the knee surgeries.