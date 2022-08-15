Paddy Pimblett shares prediction for Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev at UFC 280: “I just think he’s got too many tools in his arsenal”

Paddy Pimblett is sharing his prediction for Charles Oliveira vs Islam Makhachev at UFC 280.

The lightweight title bout will take place on Saturday, October 22nd at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. Oliveira (33-8 MMA) will enter the Octagon to fight Makhachev (22-1 MMA) for the vacant lightweight belt.

Oliveira, 32, will be entering the Octagon boasting an 11 fight winning streak, his latest coming against Justin Gaethje (23-4 MMA) in May of this year at UFC 274.

Makhachev, 30, has 10 wins to his credit coming into the Octagon, his latest victory was in February of this year against Bobby Green (29-13 MMA).

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

While attending UFC San Diego this past weekend, Paddy Pimblett had this to say about the outcome of Charles Oliveira vs Islam Makhachev (h/t Sportskeeda):

“It’s gonna be a big fight, but I think Charles is gonna have too much for him. I think Charles will finish him, in like 3, something like that. He’s (been) through a much higher caliber of opponents, (competed against a) lot more dangerous fighters, and he’s come through the other side. And I just think he’s got too many tools in his arsenal for Islam to deal with.”

Paddy ‘The Baddy’ (19-3 MMA) is hot off a victory himself, defeating Jordan Leavitt (10-2 MMA) by second round submission this past July in a lightweight bout. This brings Pimblett’s, 27, record to 5 wins in 5 fights in the Octagon.

Do you agree with Paddy Pimblett’s assessment of who’s going to win at UFC 280? Will you be betting on ‘do Bronx’ or Makhachev to take home the belt?

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!