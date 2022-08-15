Aljamain Sterling responds to Sean O’Malley, offers ‘Suga’ a percentage of his UFC 280 pay-per-view money

Aljamain Sterling has responded to Sean O’Malley, offering ‘Suga’ a percentage of his UFC 280 pay-per-view money.

It will be UFC 280 on October 22, 2022, at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The action packed fight card is stacked.

Aljamain Sterling (21-3 MMA) will get in the Octagon with T.J. Dillashaw (17-4 MMA) in a bantamweight title fight.

Sean O’Malley (15-1 MMA) will enter the cage to face Petr Yan (16-3 MMA) in their bantamweight bout.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

It was on a recent episode of ‘Bromalley’, that ‘Suga’ made it clear that his fight with Petr Yan at UFC 280 was a much bigger draw than Aljamain Sterling’s fight against T.J. Dillashaw saying:

“I think this is going to be the first time Aljo gets pay-per-view points, because he’s defending his belt, which is absolutely f***ed. He owes me like 50% of those. The UFC basically said when they announced my fight, they’ve seen the interaction and engagement of social and everything, the thing just went boom (gestures straight up). My fight is the most hyped fight on that card.”

Well, Aljamain Sterling has responded to Sean O’Malley’s request for pay-per-view points, posting a video to his YouTube channel, he joked (h/t Sportskeeda):

“He’s undefeated, he’s never had a no contest. I don’t know. I feel like we all owe him a piece of that bread, so… Sean, like I said, I’m going to contact my financial advisor, 25% of my pay-per-view sales are going to you. I’m gonna talk to Dana, we’re gonna chop it up, we’re going to make sure we get the metrics right, though. Then we can figure out how to get you paid.”

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Continuing Sterling made is known that it’s not exactly a fair system, and fighters do deserve a portion of the PPV percentage:

“Let’s be honest: he does (deserve points) though. I think anyone that’s on the PPV card is on the PPV card for a reason. They’re not putting someone on the PPV for s***s and giggles. They’re putting people on there that can move the needle in some sort of way.”

It is true that currently you have to be a UFC champion in order to get a percentage of the pay-per-views sold. So even though fighters like Sean O’Malley and Paddy Pimblett carry big draws for ticket and pay-per-view sales, they will not see a PPV percentage unless they become champions.

Do you agree that in order to get a portion of PPV sales, you have to become a UFC champion?

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Will you be watching UFC 280 this coming October? Who are you picking for the wins?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!