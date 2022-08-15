Dana White shares his list of the five best UFC athletes of all time

UFC President, Dana White, has shared his list of the five best UFC athletes of all time.

During a recent interview on the ‘GQ Sports’ YouTube channel, White was asked to name the five best UFC athletes of all time.

Dana White’s response was as follows (h/t MMANews):

“Jon Jones, Anderson Silva, Ronda Rousey, Conor McGregor, GSP (Georges St-Pierre). There’s so many other people that should be on there — Usman should be on there… Whatever you think about Jon, it’s hard not to call him the GOAT.”

Jon ‘Bones’ Jones, 35, (26-1 MMA) has not entered the Octagon since February 2020 where he defeated Dominick Reyes (12-3 MMA) at UFC 247. The light heavyweight fighter is scheduled to make his ‘heavyweight’ debut in the near future.

Anderson Silva, 47, (34-11 MMA) former UFC middleweight champion was released from the UFC in November of 2020. ‘The Spider’ had a record 17 wins in a row during the 2006-2012 timeframe and held the record for the longest title reign in UFC history.

Ronda Rousey, 35, (12-2 MMA) former UFC bantamweight champion, retired from MMA in 2016 after back to back losses to Holly Holm (14-6 MMA) and Amanda Nunes (22-5 MMA). ‘Rowdy’ was the first female fighter inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2018.

Conor McGregor, 34, (22-6 MMA) most recently suffered back-to-back losses to Dustin Poirier (28-7 MMA) in 2021. The Irishman suffered a broken leg during his trilogy fight with Poirier at UF 264 last summer and has been recovering and recuperating ever since. It now looks like he’ll soon be ready to re-enter the Octagon, but an opponent and date has yet to be scheduled. McGregor is a former UFC featherweight and lightweight double-champion and the first UFC fighter to hold UFC championships in two weight classes simultaneously.

Georges St-Pierre, 41, (26-2 MMA) officially retired in February of 2019. The Canadian fighter was a two-division champion in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, having won titles in the welterweight and middleweight divisions.

Do you agree with Dana White’s top 5?

