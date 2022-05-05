Paddy Pimblett scoffs at the idea of fighting four times a year in the UFC: “I’m earning more outside the cage than I am in it”

Paddy Pimblett has scoffed at the idea of fighting four times a year in the UFC.

Pimblett, (18-3 MMA), the up and coming British sensation from Liverpool is coming off victories against Rodrigo Vargas (12-5 MMA) in March of this year, and Luigi Vendramini (9-3 MMA) in September of 2021.

Paddy Pimblett is a former Cage Warriors champion, who entered the UFC last year and already has drawn comparisons to a young Conor McGregor. After his latest UFC win at the O2 Arena in London, UFC President, Dana White called the fighter ‘the real deal’.

Paddy ‘The Baddy’, speaking to former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub on ‘The Food Truck Diaries’ on YouTube claims that he isn’t interested in fighting four times a year when he makes more money outside the Octagon.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Pimblett had this to say when asked by Schaub about fighters making more money outside of the cage than in it:

“That’s including me. I make more money outside the octagon. And it makes me laugh when people are commenting on my stuff and things saying, ‘He’s not active enough. He doesn’t fight enough. He should be fighting four times a year.’ Why? Why should I fight four times a year? Give me a reason when I’m earning more outside the cage than I am in it.”

Schaub said the UFC fanbase are going to put pressure on him to fight the top 5 or 10 guys, to which Paddy Pimblett said his fanbase are already tweeting him saying:

“We want to see him face Makhachev, we want to see him face Ferguson, we want to see him face Gaethje. I won’t be fighting them for about 3 years and then that’s if they’re still at the top of the game by then.”

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

It’s true, Pimblett, 27, signed a massive seven-figure deal with ‘Barstool Sports’ in 2021 and has been an ambassador for the company ever since.

Paddy Pimblett previously revealed that he made $24,000 for his fight at UFC London, and would only have earned $12,000 had he lost to Rodrigo Vargas. Not a lot of coin compared to his ‘Barstool Sports’ gig.

Do you agree with Paddy that there’s no reason for him to fight 4 times a year for the UFC when he makes more money outside the cage? Who would you like to see the Brit fight next?