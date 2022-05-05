Conor McGregor blasts Tony Ferguson for his comments about Dana White and the UFC

Conor McGregor is blasting Tony Ferguson for his comments about Dana White and the UFC.

Tony Ferguson, (26-6 MMA) is scheduled to battle it out in the Octagon with Michael Chandler (22-7 MMA) in a lightweight division bout this coming Saturday, May 7th at UFC 274.

During UFC 274 media day yesterday, Ferguson, while initially giving reference to ‘Dana White Privilege‘, took it further, deciding to air his frustration about fighter mistreatment with comments directly aimed at Dana White and the UFC saying:

“I don’t think it’s very funny. Everybody is looking at it. They’re smiling and laughing, but nobody is saying sh*t. I’m the kid that’s up here with Dana Brown privilege, I guess, or whatever you want to call it. I don’t think it’s very funny anymore. I don’t think you guys should think that’s very funny. I’m taking this weekend very f*cking seriously. I’ll kick this Dana White boy’s ass.”

Explaining why he hasn’t being doing interviews, Tony Ferguson continued:

“This is why I haven’t done any interviews. This is why I’ve kept my mouth shut for a long time. A lot of fighters have been keeping their mouths shut for a long time. You should ask some of the other fighters who have been f*cking treated like sh*t for a long time, too. I’m not the only one thinking it or f*cking saying it or seeing it. So maybe you should ask them, too?”

Speaking about fighter pay, Ferguson said:

“I think we’re underpaid, personally, to be real.… I asked Dana to box. He said, ‘F*ck no.’ I’m like, ‘Why? I want to go play baseball. I want to go do other pro sports. I’m an athlete. I grew up playing different sports at a high level. … I want to go do all these couple things but then I have this guy right here acting like a f*cking drug dealer telling me I can’t go and do this sh*t. I want to go make more money for my family.”

The full interview lasted approximately 25 minutes, with Ferguson not holding back, obviously taking the opportunity to air his displeasure ahead of UFC 274.

Conor McGregor, supporting Dana, has taken to ‘Twitter‘ to diss Ferguson for his comments regarding White and Co. saying:

Tony Ferguson, who changes representation around 4 times a year, is saying it’s someone else fault he is in the position he is in. How many bridges do you burn before you look yourself in the mirror and say “maybe it’s me that’s the issue”

“Tony Ferguson, who changes representation around 4 times a year, is saying it’s someone else fault he is in the position he is in. How many bridges do you burn before you look yourself in the mirror and say “maybe it’s me that’s the issue”. God bless you play, I’ll say a prayer.”

Do you agree with Ferguson airing his displease with Dana and the UFC ahead of his upcoming fight with Michael Chandler? Or, are you in agreement with Conor McGregor believing that it’s Ferguson that has his own issues to deal with? Finally, who do you think will be the victor this weekend, Ferguson or Chandler?