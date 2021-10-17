Paddy Pimblett says “they treated us like criminals” after getting booted from Liverpool vs. Watford football match

UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett says “they treated us like criminals” after getting booted from the Liverpool vs. Watford football match.

Pimblett said that he was kicked out of Liverpool’s 5-0 win over Watford on Saturday in a video that he shared on social media. Not long after he added some extra context in a Twitter message. According to Pimblett, he was booted due to cheering his own team.

The future of combat sports @PaddyTheBaddy was kicked out of Watford’s grounds today after the scouser watched Liverpool win 5-0. Free The Baddy. pic.twitter.com/dDqnCvcYMN — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 16, 2021

The future of combat sports @PaddyTheBaddy was kicked out of Watford’s grounds today after the scouser watched Liverpool win 5-0. Free The Baddy.

That’s it mate we never went over the top only jumped up as a natural reaction as we’re all staunch reds, all’s they had to do was have a word and say don’t do it again an we wudnt instead they treated us like criminals and escorted us out when we’d done nothing wrong. Disgrace! https://t.co/i1SF1tkX64 — Paddy Pimblett (@PaddyTheBaddy) October 17, 2021

That’s it mate we never went over the top only jumped up as a natural reaction as we’re all staunch reds, all’s they had to do was have a word and say don’t do it again an we wudnt instead they treated us like criminals and escorted us out when we’d done nothing wrong. Disgrace!

As for Pimblett, we are still waiting for the UFC to announce his next fight. The former Cage Warriors star had a tremendous UFC debut this fall when he finished Luigi Vendramini in a devastating fashion. It will be interesting to see what is next for him now given that it was such a great performance. Jared Gordon is one fighter who has called Pimblett out, but so far the fight has not been made. On paper, it does make sense as a fight for both men.

Pimblett appears to be someone who can be a star for the UFC going forward, especially in 2022 when the promotion starts going back to international events, hopefully, with COVID-19 restrictions more lifted around the world. Once the UFC starts going back around the globe, look for Pimblett to get an even bigger push.

How excited are you to see Paddy Pimblett fight again and who do you think he should fight?