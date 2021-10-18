Jake Paul unloads on “coked up” Conor McGregor for allegedly attacking a DJ in Italy: “PLEASE try and do something when you see me!”

Jake Paul has taken a shot at Conor McGregor for reportedly attacking a famous DJ during a recent trip to Italy.

While Jake Paul is often able to have a dig at Conor McGregor for just about any reason, “The Notorious” is giving him more than enough ammo in recent times with Paul not really having to do a whole lot himself.

McGregor allegedly attacked famous Italian DJ Francesco Facchinetti in Rome recently with the story going viral over the course of the weekend. Paul, unsurprisingly, was quick to give his thoughts on the matter.

Coked up Conor likes to play tough guy with musicians… Conor PLEASE try and do something when you see me !! https://t.co/CZfPtJApGo — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) October 17, 2021

“Coked up Conor likes to play tough guy with musicians… Conor PLEASE try and do something when you see me !!”

It’s not yet known what will come of the accusations but one thing is for sure – Conor McGregor is walking a very dangerous line with regards to what his future holds in and outside of the UFC.

Jake Paul, on the other hand, will take any opportunity he can get to rub salt into the wounds.

