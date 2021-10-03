Paddy Pimblett responds to callout from UFC Vegas 38 winner Jared Gordon

Former Cage Warriors champion and new UFC star Paddy Pimblett responded to the recent callout from UFC Vegas 38 winner Jared Gordon.

Gordon defeated Joe Solecki via split decision in a grind of a fight that served as the headliner of the UFC Vegas 38 preliminary card. For Gordon, it’s his third straight win in the UFC and his first since moving back up to 155lbs. Immediately following his big win over Solecki, Gordon used his post-fight interview as the chance to call out Pimblett. The Brit recently made his UFC debut with a KO win over Luigi Vendramini and Gordon hopes that he gets the chance to fight him next. And it appears as though Pimblett is interested, too.

Taking to his social media following Gordon’s callout, Pimblett accepted the matchup.

Let’s do this

Overall this does look like a fight that makes a lot of sense for the UFC to book. With Pimblett, the UFC has a potential star on its hands, but since he’s still so new to the promotion, there is no reason to rush him up the rankings. Considering the promotion matched him up against a no-name fighter in Vendramini in his first fight, it seems pretty clear that the UFC is willing to build up Pimblett against lower-ranked opponents for now. If that’s the case, then a guy like Gordon makes a lot of sense for Pimblett to fight next.

A talented grappler fighting out of Sanford MMA, Gordon has very good wrestling skills, so he would push Pimblett’s grappling game. At the same time, though, Gordon has been knocked out several times in the UFC and Pimblett would certainly have his chances to finish the fight. So it makes a lot of sense and both fighters seem to like the idea of it, too.

Do you want to see Paddy Pimblett fight Jared Gordon at UFC Vegas 38?