Just Scrap Radio Ep. 102 with Olivier Aubin-Mercier, Brendan Loughnane, Stevie Ray, and Larissa Pacheco

In the 102nd episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of the 2022 PFL Championship on Friday.

We’re first joined by Oliveir-Aubin Mercier (1:57) ahead of his lightweight title fight. Next, PFL featherweight Brendan Loughnane (16:32) comes on. PFL lightweight Stevie Ray (27:07) then joins the show. PFL women’s lightweight Larissa Pacheco (41:22) closes out the program.

Olivier Aubin-Mercier opens up the show to preview his PFL lightweight title fight against Stevie Ray. Aubin-Mercier talks about his path to the finals and whether or not he was surprised to be fighting Stevie Ray. He also chats about his future and this possibly being his retirement fight. Aubin-Mercier also talks about winning the million and what that means for him.

Brendan Loughnane then comes on to preview his PFL featherweight title fight against Bubba Jenkins. Brendan talks about his win over Chris Wade and whether or not he expected to be fighting Jenkins in the final. He then chats about the style matchup and what winning the title and the million dollars means for him.

Stevie Ray joins the show to discuss his PFL lightweight title fight against Olivier Aubin-Mercier. Stevie talks about his year with the PFL, which started with a loss and beating Anthony Pettis twice. He then talks about the style matchup against Aubin-Mercier and what winning a title and the million means for him. Ray also chats about his future and what is next for him.

Larissa Pacheco concludes the program to preview her PFL women’s lightweight title fight against Kayla Harrison. Larissa talks about fighting Kayla for the third time and what she takes away from the first two fights. She also talks about how this fight is different and what winning the title and the million means for her.

