Official main card lineup announced for UFC 282: ‘Prochazka vs. Teixeira 2’

Harry Kettle

The Ultimate Fighting Championship has announced the main card for UFC 282, headlined by Jiri Prochazka vs Glover Teixeira 2.

The final UFC pay-per-view of 2022 is almost upon us as the company signs off on another great year. From a financial standpoint, it was impressive – and when you look at the quality of the fights, it’s equally as memorable.

The UFC prides itself on producing great bouts, pretty much on a week-to-week basis. From world class champions to contenders and beyond, everyone gets a chance to shine.

Of course, not everyone can compete on a PPV main card, which is the kind of luxury usually reserved for the best of the best.

UFC 282 is right around the corner and Dana White knows how important it is to go out with a bang. So then, it should come as no surprise that they’re going hard in the paint on December 10.

UFC 282 – Saturday, 10th December – ESPN+ – 10pm ET/7pm PT

Light heavyweight title – Jiri Prochazka [c] vs Glover Teixeira

Light heavyweight – Jan Blachowicz vs Magomed Ankalaev

Lightweight – Paddy Pimblett vs Jared Gordon

Welterweight – Robbie Lawler vs Santiago Ponzinibbio

Featherweight – Bryce Mitchell vs Ilia Topuria

The card is also set to showcase the likes of Alexander Gustafsson, Raul Rosas Jr and Darren Till on the prelims.

UFC 282 awaits

It’s hard to look past just how incredible the main event could be. Jiri Prochazka and Glover Teixeira, as we know, produced an all-time classic earlier this year at UFC 275.

Few could’ve expected the UFC would run it back so quickly. Alas, that’s where we’re at, and the 205-pound division is ready to continue its phenomenal resurgence.

What do you think of the UFC 282 main card? Which fight are you looking forward to the most in Las Vegas? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
