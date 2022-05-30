Paddy Pimblett offers to help Paulo Costa cut weight for UFC 278 fight with Luke Rockhold: “We get you down to 185 in no time chesty”

Paddy Pimblett has offered to help Paulo Costa cut weight for his UFC 278 fight.

It will be Paulo Costa (13-2 MMA) vs former UFC champion Luke Rockhold (16-5 MMA) on Saturday, August 20th in a middleweight bout at UFC 278.

Costa is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Marvin Vettori (18-5 MMA) in a light heavyweight bout in October of 2021. Prior to that defeat, he lost to Israel Adesanya at UFC 253 in September 2020. However, before those two back-to-back losses, ‘Borrachinha’ had a record of 13 wins in a row.

Luke Rockhold hasn’t fought since UFC 239 in July of 2019, suffering a KO loss to Jan Blachowicz (29-9 MMA).

Pimblett, 27, is already known for his cutting weight strategies prior to a fight and Costa has taken note and is looking for some guidance.

As Costa prepares for his return to middleweight, he’s taken to ‘Twitter‘ to ask Pimblett to help him to cut weight saying:

“Bro July 23? Help me to make weight like that.”

Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett tweeted:

“Get over to Liverpool big man, we get you down to 185 in no time chesty.”

It should be noted that the Costa vs Rockhold match-up was originally scheduled for UFC 277 on July 30th but has now been moved to UFC 278 on August 20th and is expected to take place in Salt Lake City, Utah.

It sounds like Pimblett is more than happy to help Costa in the weight department.

Meanwhile, Pimblett (18-3 MMA) is returning to UFC London on July 23rd to face Jordan Leavitt (10-1 MMA) in a lightweight bout. ‘The Baddy’ recently defeated Kazula Vargas (12-5 MMA) in March of this year after earning a first-round knockout in his promotional debut against Luigi Vendramini (9-3 MMA) in September of 2021.

Are you looking forward to the upcoming fights? Costa vs Rockhold and Pimblett vs Leavitt? Who are your picks to come out victorious?