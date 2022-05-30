Khamzat Chimaev responds after Nate Diaz calls him a bitchass for getting married

Khamzat Chimaev has responded to Nate Diaz after the ‘Stockton Slugger’ called him a bitchass for getting married.

It all began when Nate Diaz took to ‘Twitter‘ with a picture of the two fighters and a caption that read:

“I been tryin to fight for a year and month’s I also tried to fight Kamzat for the last month and a half but he was hurt, had visa issues, overweight and now his bitchass is off getting married instead of fighting WTF? I’m trying to get a fight wit a real fighter ASAP/July LFG”

Apparently the tweet did not go unnoticed by Khamzat who responded:

“You are funny, are you high? It seems like (you’ve) been smoking”

A screenshot from an interview with UFC president Dana White captured a wall board in the background showing match-ups for UFC 276, one of which on the list was Chimaev vs Diaz. However, since that screenshot went viral, no confirmation of such a fight has come from the promotion.

Of course Nate Diaz has a reputation of calling out almost everyone for a fight, some of which include Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, Eddie Alvarez, Anthony Pettis, Michael Chandler, and so on – yet he has had no success to date.

The 37 year old Diaz, is growing increasingly frustrated, having just one fight left on his contract and he’s asked the UFC to get him a fight for months. Diaz even took to urinating on the lawn at UFC headquarters to demonstrate his displeasure with the organization.

Nate Diaz (20-13 MMA) has not fought since he suffered a decision loss to Leon Edwards (19-3 MMA) at UFC 263 in June of 2021.

As for Khamzat Chimaev (11-0 MMA) he too is looking for his next fight after defeating Gilbert Burns (20-5 MMA) at UFC 273 in April of this year.

Are you hoping to see Nate Diaz get in the Octagon soon and if so, who would you pick as his next & final opponent?