Jorge Masvidal says he’s innocent of all charges in alleged Colby Covington attack: “I am not going to let anyone disrespect my family”

Jorge Masvidal has said he is innocent of all charges in his alleged sucker punch attack on Colby Covington at a Miami steakhouse.

After Covington defeated Masvidal in the main event of UFC 272, ‘Gamebred’ was still reeling in anger with what ‘Chaos’ had to say about him and his family. With that, Masvidal allegedly jumped Covington in Miami, chipping his tooth and damaging his watch. Still, ‘Gamebred’ claims he is innocent on all charges.

“I come from a different place than many people and we walk differently in that place,” Masvidal said to ESPN Deportes. “I am not going to let anyone disrespect my family. I can’t talk much because I’m being charged with three felonies. I can only say that I am innocent.”

As of right now, Masvidal and Covington are still dealing with the law as ‘Gambred’ is due in court once again on August 31 for a pre-trial hearing.

Jorge Masvidal’s loss to Colby Covington served as his third setback in a row and he is now 35-16 overall. Before the loss to ‘Chaos’, he suffered a nasty KO loss to Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title. Prior to the three straight losses, he had an incredible 2019 as he knocked out Darren Till, Ben Askren, and TKO’d Nate Diaz to win the BMF title. He has since taken shots at Conor McGregor as he looks to face the Irishman in his return.

As for Colby Covington, there is no talk about his return as it seems like he will let this legal process happen first. ‘Chaos’ has also not commented publicly on the incident.

When Covington does step into the Octagon, he will be coming off the win over Masvidal after losing to Kamaru Usman for the belt at UFC 268. The loss marked his second career setback at the hands of ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’.

What do you make of Jorge Masvidal saying he’s innocent of all charges in the alleged Colby Covington incident?