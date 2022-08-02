Paddy Pimblett not looking for fast-track into lightweight rankings: “Have you seen some of the names on that list?”

UFC lightweight star Paddy Pimblett isn’t looking to fight someone in the top 15 just yet.

‘The Baddy’ is fresh off his second-round submission victory over Jordan Leavitt at UFC London. The win moved him to 3-0 inside the UFC octagon. The 27-year-old had defeated Luigi Vendramini and Rodrigo Vargas by finish in his previous appearances.

Beyond just fighting in the cage, the lightweight has become a star out of it. Through his brash trash talk, fun fighting style, and popularity in the United Kingdom, he’s already one of the biggest names at lightweight. Three fights in, he’s already been compared to former dual-weight champion Conor McGregor.

While he might be enjoying a fast rise in popularity, don’t expect Paddy Pimblett to search for a fast rise in the cage. The lightweight recently appeared on The Pat McAfee Show to discuss his future plans.

In the interview, the 27-year-old admitted that he would fight anyone next. However, he’s not exactly looking to fight someone ranked as of now. Pimblett explained that he’s fine taking his time at lightweight, and is in no rush.

“Have you seen some of the names on that list?” he said. “Some of the names on that list are scary.” (h/t MMAFighting)

Paddy Pimblett continued, “I don’t care [who’s next.] The UFC lightweight division is the best division in the whole UFC by far. It’s the deepest division. All the way down to rank 50 in lightweight is very good, so I don’t mind taking my time climbing up the rankings, I’m not in no rush. I’m going to take my time and earn a lot of money as I do take my time.”

