Paddy Pimblett has a message for Elon Musk following latest Twitter suspension: “What space man runs your internet website?”

UFC star Paddy Pimblett has sent a message to Elon Musk following his latest social media account suspension.

Last Saturday night at UFC London, Paddy Pimblett reaffirmed his position as one of the most intriguing rising stars in the promotion today – and potentially even the sport. While the 27-year-old isn’t being tipped as a future champion in the same way some of his peers are, there’s definitely a level of excitement behind where he could go both in the cage and outside of it.

His latest win came over Jordan Leavitt via submission but unfortunately for ‘The Baddy’, he continues to run into trouble across social media.

During his post-show media commitments, Pimblett turned to Elon Musk for assistance on the matter.

“I don’t even know why now,” Pimblett said. “What did they say, because my first account got suspended, and now they’ve only just realized that @theufcbaddy is me. How? What space man runs your internet website? Your social media thing. Elon Musk, buy Twitter, and let’s box this.”

Pimblett has been known to make controversial marks across Twitter and Instagram in the past but beyond that, he’s also quite clearly managed to capture the imagination of many, many UFC fans.

He’ll likely take some time off and recover after another gruelling weight cut and fight, but when he does return, you can bet his numbers are going to be popping off regardless of which platform is going to house him.

He may not be heading for a showdown with a member of the top 10 just yet but if can carry on with this trajectory, it won’t be too far off.

