Khamzat Chimaev explains why he won’t watch his UFC 273 fight with Gilbert Burns: “I was a little bit stupid in that fight, just going forward”

UFC star Khamzat Chimaev has revealed why he won’t watch his UFC 273 fight against Gilbert Burns again.

Later this year at UFC 279, Khamzat Chimaev will take on Nate Diaz in his first ever pay-per-view main event. While he’s heavily expected to come away with the victory, things haven’t always been quite so easy for ‘Borz’ in the UFC – and you only need to look at his battle with Gilbert Burns from earlier this year to get proof of that.

Chimaev was able to come away with the win on that night but the Brazilian put up a much tougher fight than many had anticipated, to the point where he was even able to drop the welterweight sensation.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Chimaev spoke about his performance in the contest.

“Gilbert Burns was like one of the guys — his style is so hard for me to fight because he’s short, he’s grappler, you know? I’m wrestler, I’m boxer, but my boxing is going better when it’s guys that are taller like me, not short,” Chimaev said. “But I took that fight, I won that fight, now I fight with that guy [Nate Diaz].”

“I hope one day I fight again with him,” Chimaev said. “I was a little bit stupid in that fight, just going forward. I didn’t work my footwork, I didn’t show my boxing skills.”

“No, my coach [wants me to watch that fight]. I don’t want to watch. I want to fight.”

