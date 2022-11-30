Cris Cyborg explains why she’s no longer interested in fighting Kayla Harrison in PFL

Cris Cyborg is explaining why she’s no longer interested in fighting Kayla Harrison in the PFL.

There was talk of Cris Cyborg potentially fighting Kayla Harrison of the PFL (Professional Fighters League) but Cyborg says there have not been any discussions with the promotion.

Cyborg (26-2 MMA) is sporting a record 6 wins in a row, her latest coming against Arlene Blencowe (15-9 MMA) in April of this year at Bellator 279.

Harrison (15-1 MMA) had 15 wins in a row before being defeated by Larissa Pacheco (19-4 MMA) this past weekend, November 25th.

Harrison has called out Cyborg for a ‘winner take all match‘ on more than once occasion and the two have taken to ‘Twitter’ to do a bit of trash talking of their own.

In a statement released on ‘Twitter‘, Cyborg spoke about public negotiations and a promotor from the PFL who has yet to reach out privately saying:

I have made more than he’s guaranteeing. He’s already done this publicly before and then failed to reach out privately. I don’t enjoy public negotiations as it can cause safety concerns in Brazil. I’m not looking to work with a promoter who’s already putting me down in the media. — CrisCyborg.Com (@criscyborg) November 29, 2022

Apparently Cyborg is more interested in making a debut in boxing.

Speaking on ‘The Catch-Up’, the Brazilian said:

“My team already received the contract, we’ve been back and forth working on the contract, I believe soon, we’ll finish and I’ll sign. Then you guys are gonna know who and where is gonna be my next fight. I’m very excited to do my first fight in boxing. Very, very excited. It’s one of my dreams.”

Cyborg is the current Bellator featherweight champion but when her contract expired this summer the 37 year old became a free agent.

So there you have it, the MMA legend has her sights set elsewhere, and is not contemplating a fight with Kayla Harrison.

Are you looking forward to Cyborg making her boxing debut or would you like to see Cyborg and Harrison battle it out in the Octagon?

