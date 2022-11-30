Nate Diaz weighs in on Conor McGregor and Artem Lobov feud

Nate Diaz has been keeping a close eye on the recent feud between Conor McGregor and his long-time training partner Artem Lobov.

McGregor and Lobov spent a handful of memorable moments with one another on the Irishman’s rise to stardom. However, it’s fair to say the friendship is dead and buried.

It’s no secret Lobov has McGregor to thank for his stint on The Ultimate Fighter, and his UFC career, given the Russian’s substandard record inside the octagon.

Both men are going toe-to-toe in a legal battle over McGregor’s whiskey brand, Proper No. Twelve, with Lobov seeking 30 million dollars claiming he was the brains behind the liquor’s success. On the other hand, McGregor invited Lobov to the gym to settle their differences in a pair of 4oz gloves.

“This is callout to Artem ‘the fanny, furly-pad’ Lobov. I’m challenging you to a fight tonight, 10:30 p.m. at SBG Concord, and we’ll fight for the whole lot,” McGregor said in a now-deleted Tweet. “We’ll fight for the whole lot. Going through and having lawyers message me about defamation and all this, suing and all. You’re a little blouse-mate. We’ll see you at SBG Concord tonight at 10:30 p.m. and we’ll fight you for the whole lot, yeah? Answer this fucking callout, yeah, you little blouse.” McGregor voiced via Twitter

The recent feud caught everyone by surprise, forcing stars of the sport to become invested in the situation. Among them was Nate Diaz, who took to Twitter to ask if McGregor and Lobov showed up to the gym.

Nate Diaz shows interest in Conor McGregor and Artem Lobov Feud

So is Artem gonna show up to the big fight or what ? — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) November 30, 2022