Paddy Pimblett vows to finish Jared Gordon in the first round at UFC 282: “He just isn’t on my level”

Paddy Pimblett is confident he will finish Jared Gordon in the first round at UFC 282.

Pimblett is set to face Gordon in the co-main event of UFC 282 as the Brit is set for his fourth Octagon appearance. He is 3-0 in the UFC with all three wins coming by stoppage and he expects the same outcome when he fights Gordon. Not only does he believe he will finish him, but he’s confident it will happen in the first round.

“I really like Jared Gordon, I respect him. His story is amazing, he’s a big advocate for mental health himself and for helping people get through addiction and get their life back on track. That is exactly what he has done,” Pimblett said on UFC Countdown. “He has gone from being an addict to fighting in the UFC. Just look at Jared, he’s a brilliant example. He just isn’t on my level and I’m going to finish Jared Gordon. He’s getting finished in the first round and everyone will finally realize who the f**k the boy is.”

As Pimblett says, both he and Gordon are advocates for mental health which is why he respects him so much. But, when the two step into the Octagon with one another, that changes and he’s confident he will finish Gordon to improve to 4-0 in the UFC. Yet, Gordon himself is confident he will derail the hype and finish Pimblett which adds to the excitement of Saturday’s scrap.

If Paddy Pimblett does finish Jared Gordon in the first round at UFC 282, it would be a big win for the ‘The Baddy’. It would also allow him to get another step up in competition and potentially a ranked opponent next as he continues to work his way through the UFC.

Do you think Paddy Pimblett will finish Jared Gordon at UFC 282 as he predicts?