Former Bellator fighter Valerie Loureda reveals her new WWE character name and ring attire

Valerie Loureda has revealed her new WWE name and ring attire as she begins her journey as a professional wrestler.

Back in the summer, Valerie Loureda announced she would be walking away from mixed martial arts. In doing so, she’d also be making the transition from the Octagon to the ring by signing with WWE. At the time, she had the following to say.

“I have now become the first Cuban-American woman and I am now a WWE superstar. I’m really excited, and I’ve dedicated my whole life to martial arts, and everything has come to this moment. And this is my opportunity to showcase my culture and entertain the world. I’m emotional because I’ve worked really hard in my whole life. I’ve had a very hard upbringing, and every day, I’ve always just believed in myself, and trained hard hoping to make it to the next step and just chasing a dream that I’ve had in my heart since I was a baby.” (h/t MMAFighting)

Valerie Loureda continued, “Scott Coker and Mike Kogan, Rich Chou, they believed in me when I was 19 years old. My first professional fight was without shinguards at the Mohegan Sun. opening a main card. They gave me an opportunity opening a main card. They gave me an opportunity to brand myself and build this platform and just be me. Now, I’m making this transition, and my mind has shifted, but I know what I’m going to do in the WWE… I love fighting, but this is my time.”

Now, Loureda has revealed that she will be called Lola Vice during her WWE run.

While she’s still early on in her WWE run, she certainly has the fanbase. Who knows, maybe after having a run in the squared circle, she’ll return to Bellator.

