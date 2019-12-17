Owen Roddy says Conor McGregor wants Jorge Masvidal then Khabib after ‘Cowboy’ fight

Conor McGregor’s coach Owen Roddy says the Irishman has already formulated a gameplan for 2020, which includes a welterweight bout with Jorge Masvidal.

‘Mystic Mac’ is set to make his long-awaited return to the Octagon in the main event of UFC 246 against Donald Cerrone. According to Roddy, the plan after is for Conor McGregor to fight Masvidal.

“That’s the plan,” Roddy told MMA Fighting’s Eurobash podcast. That’s what he wants to do and there’s one thing I always say: when Conor says he wants to do something, if anyone is going to do it, he can. But, let’s not look past Cerrone. He’s a tricky opponent and he’s a veteran with tricks up his sleeve. But Conor going in there the way he looks now, he should do well.”

Conor McGregor has not fought at welterweight since going 1-1 against Nate Diaz in 2016. Many are interested to see how he looks. But, for Roddy, he expects his pupil to be the best he has been and look as good as he did in the second Diaz fight.

“Looking at the second fight with Nate Diaz fight, that’s what you’re going to see,” Roddy said.

“It’s that Conor. He’s been at this weight for a while. He’s used to training at this weight; grappling and sparring, running and doing the miles. His body knows how to move that weight around now and he knows how to move it around quickly. There’s no killing himself to make weight and there’s no limit calories in the last three weeks of camp trying to get down to weight…that’s gone. Now, he’s just focusing on his training, doing what he’s doing, looking at his opponent and breaking him down and dismantling him in the fight.”

Although Conor McGregor wants the Jorge Masvidal fight, Dana White has said “Gamebred” is too big for the Irishman. However, the UFC boss also admitted that McGregor vs. Masvidal would be a massive fight. Regardless, for future bouts to happen with Khabib or Masvidal, McGregor must first get by ‘Cowboy’ on January 18.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 12/16/2019.