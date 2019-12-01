UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cerrone Fight Card

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor will return to the Octagon at UFC 246 for a welterweight scrap with Donald Cerrone.

News of the matchup broke earlier this week and both ‘Cowboy’ and ‘Mystic Mac’ have now shared their respective thoughts on the matchup (see that here).

Conor McGregor will be returning to action for the first time since suffering a submission loss to bitter rival Khabib Nurmagomedov in October of 2018.

In his most previous effort at UFC 205 in November of 2016, McGregor defeated Eddie Alvarez via second round TKO to become the first ever “champ champ” in promotional history.

Meanwhile, Donald Cerrone will also be looking to rebound when he takes to the Octagon at UFC 246. ‘Cowboy’ is coming off back-to-back stoppage losses to top-ranked contenders Justin Gaethje and Tony Ferguson in his two most recent UFC appearances.

Prior to those setbacks, Cerrone was coming off a dominant unanimous decision victory over Al Iaquinta at May’s UFC event in Ottawa, Canada.

Another big fight set for the January 18 event is a lightweight bout between former division title holder Anthony Pettis and streaking contender Carlos Diego Ferreira.

Ferreira will enter UFC 246 on a five-fight win streak, his latest being a decision victory over the previously undefeated Mairbek Taisumov.

As for Anthony Pettis, ‘Showtime’ is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Nate Diaz in a welterweight bout at UFC 241. Prior to that, Pettis had scored a sensational knockout victory over former welterweight title challenger Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson.

Get the current lineup for January’s UFC 246 pay-per-view event below:

Welterweight bout: Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone

Lightweight bout: Anthony Pettis vs. Carlos Diego Ferreira

Women’s Flyweight bout: Maycee Barber vs. Roxanne Modafferi

Heavyweight bout: Oleksiy Oliynyk vs. Maurice Greene

Featherweight bout: Andre Fili vs. Sodiq Yusuff

Lightweight bout: Drew Dober vs. Nasrat Haqparast

Featherweight bout: Chas Skelly vs. Grant Dawson

Flyweight bout: Tim Elliott vs. Askar Askarov

