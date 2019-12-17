Stephen Thompson presented NMF Belt, Conor McGregor issues instant challenge

Former two-time UFC welterweight title challenger Stephen Thompson was presented the ‘NMF Belt’ earlier today, this while serving as guest on The Helwani Show.

The ‘Nicest Mother F*cker’ belt (seen below), was gifted to ‘Wonderboy’ by Ariel Helwani and Paradigm Sports Management.

Check out the video below (courtesy of ESPN):

When you're the Nicest MFer in the game, there's only one way to commemorate it. @arielhelwani presented @WonderboyMMA with the NMF belt 🏆 pic.twitter.com/Qjfk9WzukX — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 16, 2019

Moments after receiving the NMF Title, former UFC ‘champ champ’ Conor McGregor took to Twitter to inform ‘Wonderboy’ that he would be taking away Thompson’s newly acquired strap in 2020.

That belt is mine in 2020 motherbuddies! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 16, 2019

"That belt is mine in 2020 motherbuddies!" – McGregor replied to ESPN's Twitter post.

Stephen Thompson would later respond to ‘Mystic Mac‘ with the following.

“It was AWESOME receiving the #nmf belt from Ariel Helwani and @Pardigmsm today!! And Conor McGregor it would be an HONOR to go toe to toe with the best in the bizz for the NMF belt good sir…or should I say… MOTHERBUDDY!!🤣✌️#goodtimes #mma #ufc #nmf”

Stephen Thompson (15-4-1 MMA) got back into the win column at last month’s UFC 244 event in New York, scoring a unanimous decision victory over Vicente Luque.

That victory snapped a two-fight losing skid for ‘Wonderboy’, who had previously suffered losses to Anthony Pettis (KO) and Darren Till respectively.

Since joining the UFC ranks in February of 2012, Thompson has gone 10-4-1, which includes victories over Jake Ellenberger, Robert Whittaker, Jorge Masvidal, Rory MacDonald and Patrick Cote.

Meanwhile, Conor McGregor is slated to make his highly anticipated Octagon return at January’s UFC 246 event opposite Donald Cerrone.

‘Mystic Mac’ has not stepped foot inside the cage since suffering a fourth round submission loss to bitter rival and current UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229.

Conor McGregor will be returning to welterweight for his bout with ‘Cowboy’, and after that he plans on challenging Jorge Masvidal for the promotions BMF Title.

If the Irishman can win both of those fights, you never know, a future showdown with Stephen Thompson could be in the cards.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com December 16, 2019