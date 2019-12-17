Leon Edwards ‘not impressed’ with Kamaru Usman’s UFC 245 performance

Number 4 ranked welterweight fighter, Leon Edwards was not impressed with Kamaru Usman’s performance at UFC 245.

The welterweight champion, Usman, squared off with his bitter rival Colby Covington in the main event of UFC 245 on Saturday December 14th. The elite wrestler’s utilized a different part of their MMA skillset, battling it out in a striking war for the better part of five rounds. Both fighters delivered impressive performances, but Usman used his striking accuracy and power to overthrow his opponent. He finished Covington by TKO in the final minute of round five and successfully defended his welterweight title for the first time with the win.

In a post-fight interview, the champion admitted he thinks Leon Edwards is the next opponent he should face. On Ariel Helwani’s MMA show, Edwards responded to the callout and gave his take on Usman’s UFC 245 performance.

“I thought it was a good fight. It was probably 50/50 leading into the fifth. Both men came out and did what they needed to do. But I think being there and watching the fight, it gave me more confidence knowing that in 2020, I will be the world champion. I will beat both of the guys. I just know I’ve improved so much over the years. From being there and seeing it, I know I will defeat both of them.”

Edwards first faced Usman in 2015. The welterweights went at it for three rounds but Usman used his wrestling expertise to pressure Edwards and eventually win by unanimous decision. Almost four years later, Edwards has racked up 8 wins and no losses. He is convinced that he has evolved as a fighter. However, he is less than convinced that Usman has done the same. When asked if he was impressed by “The Nigerian Nightmare’s” UFC 245 fight, Edwards responded,

“Not really. It was a striking match and it was basically two wrestlers in a boxing match. It’s hard to be impressed by two wrestlers in a boxing match. I feel I have every tool in the box to go out there and defeat these guys.”

The 28-year old revealed he is in talks with the UFC and they are keen to make the rematch happen. Do you think Edwards has what it takes to defeat Usman in a rematch? Sound off in the comments below!